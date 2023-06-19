NationalWorldTV
Car and van collide in Worthing as heavy traffic reported

Long travel delays have been reported in Worthing following a collision near the town centre.
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:27 BST

According to AA Traffic sources, a car and a van have collided on Oxford Road. ‘Heavy traffic’ has been reported both ways at A2031 Teville Road.

Bus company Stagecoach South said on Twitter that its route 5 and 10 services to Durrington Tesco and Worthing town centre are currently unable to serve Worthing station.

Stagecoach said this was ‘due to a road traffic accident near Worthing station services, adding: “We will update again once the road is clear. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

