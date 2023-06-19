According to AA Traffic sources, a car and a van have collided on Oxford Road. ‘Heavy traffic’ has been reported both ways at A2031 Teville Road.
Bus company Stagecoach South said on Twitter that its route 5 and 10 services to Durrington Tesco and Worthing town centre are currently unable to serve Worthing station.
Stagecoach said this was ‘due to a road traffic accident near Worthing station services, adding: “We will update again once the road is clear. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
Have you read?: In pictures: Worthing seafront in the sun
The King’s first Birthday Honours List: Here is a list of all the Sussex people who have been recognised