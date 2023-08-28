Chaos at Gatwick Airport recap: Transport secretary responds to suggestion cyber attack caused UK air traffic control network failure
Gatwick Airport said delays and cancellations were likely after the UK's air traffic control system was hit by a network failure on one of the busiest days of the year (Bank Holiday Monday, August 28)
Around midday, National Air Traffic Controllers said they were currently experiencing a technical issue, which meant the automatic system – which provides controllers with details of every aircraft and its route – wasn’t working.
NATS operations director Juliet Kennedy said on Monday evening: "Instead, to manage safety, we had to limit the number of flights we could manage. Our teams worked hard to resolve the problem and I’m pleased to say it was fixed earlier this afternoon. However, it will take some time for flights to return to normal and we will continue to work with the airlines and airports to recover the situation. Our absolute priority is safety and we will be investigating very thoroughly what happened."
Thousands of passengers were said to be stranded at airports – including some sat on planes unable to take-off. Passengers reportedly also were unable to get into the UK.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper MP has ruled out the possibility that the failure was caused by a cyber attack.
He told Sky News on Tuesday, August 29: “Our technical experts have looked at it and are clear that it wasn’t a cyber security incident. It was a technical issue yesterday morning. Something of this magnitude will be looked at independently by the Civil Aviation Authority and there will be a report that comes to me and we'll look at that very carefully to see whether there are changes that need to be put in place.”
He added that a failure on this scale had not happened for almost a decade.
Recap all the updates as they happened below.
‘It wasn’t a cyber security incident'
At around 9.30pm on Monday, Gatwick issued a message on X, saying: “London Gatwick plans to operate a normal schedule on Tuesday 29 August following disruption today. Passengers are however advised to check the status of their flight with the airline before travelling to the airport.”