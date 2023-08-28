Gatwick Airport said ‘delays and cancellations are likely’ after the UK's air traffic control system was hit by a network failure on one of the busiest days of the year.

National Air Traffic Controllers said they are currently experiencing a technical issue, which will result in flight delays today (Monday, August 28)

Thousands of passengers are said to be stranded at airports – including some sat on their planes now unable to take-off. Passengers have reportedly also been unable to get into the UK on this Bank Holiday Monday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), London Gatwick wrote: “We are aware NATS is currently experiencing a technical issue. We are seeing delays, and cancellations are likely. We apologise for any inconvenience and ask you contact your airline for further information.”

London Gatwick passengers on the skybridge. Picture: London Gatwick

NATS, the national air traffic controllers, said: "We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

NATS clarified that the UK airspace ‘is not closed’ but air traffic flow restrictions have been applied to ensure safety. It also urged customers to check the status of their flight with their respective airline while the issue is being rectified.

Loganair posted on X: “There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

"Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays.