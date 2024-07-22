Compass Travel partners with UrbanThings to launch new bus app and passenger website

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Compass Travel, the largest independent bus company in Sussex and Surrey, has teamed up with transport technology specialists UrbanThings to introduce an innovative bus app and upgrade their passenger website.

With an extensive network encompassing 101 routes and a fleet of 87 vehicles, Compass Travel is committed to enhancing passenger convenience through modern technology solutions.

The new Compass app, developed by UrbanThings, will offer passengers real-time updates, mobile QR ticketing, and seamless journey planning all in one platform. Residents and visitors in Sussex and Surrey can look forward to advanced features such as dynamic maps displaying live bus locations, travel alerts, and convenient ticket purchase and download options.

Simultaneously, Compass Travel’s website will undergo a comprehensive redesign to reflect the company’s branding and ensure a cohesive digital interface for users. This enhancement is set to provide a unified experience across both the app and website, offering customers seamless access to information and services.

The solution will be built on UrbanHub, the smart transport platform created by UrbanThings designed to help cities and operators streamline their operations and enhance the passenger experience.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a strong partnership between Compass Travel and UrbanThings, setting the stage for future enhancements that promise to further enrich the commuting experience across the region. Together, they aim to create smarter travel solutions for a sustainable future.

“We are excited about our new relationship with UrbanThings and the features available to our customers both now and in the future,” said Michael Bishop, Director of Compass Travel.

“This partnership allows us to offer solutions that enhance communication, convenience, reliability, and overall satisfaction for our passengers.”

“We are delighted to partner with Compass Travel to bring technology to the forefront of the passenger experience. By working together, we aspire to streamline their operations and deliver great satisfaction to passengers in Sussex and Surrey” added Guy Sutherland, Head of Sales at UrbanThings.

For more information about the upcoming developments, please visit urbanthings.co