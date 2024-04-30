‘Concern for welfare’ sparks police search near railway between Burgess Hill and Hassocks

There was a brief disruption to West Sussex trains this morning (Tuesday, April 30) after Southern announced that emergency services were ‘dealing with an incident’.
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
The train operating company said the incident had been reported near the railway between Burgess Hill and Hassocks.

Southern announced on X at 10.45am: “As a result, trains have to run at a reduced speed in this area.”

At 11.02am they said: “Trains running on the route from London Victoria to Littlehampton are running on a speed restriction in this area whilst they (emergency services) work near the railway. Trains will run slower than usual and this will cause delays. You should leave extra time to complete your journey in this area and check before you travel.” Visit ticket.southernrailway.com/search.

British Transport Police said there had been reports of 'concern for welfare' but 'no trace was found' after a thorough searchBritish Transport Police said there had been reports of 'concern for welfare' but 'no trace was found' after a thorough search
British Transport Police said there had been reports of 'concern for welfare' but 'no trace was found' after a thorough search

But soon after at 11.03am Southern issued an update that said: “Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected.”

A British Transport Police spokesperson told the Middy: “Officers were called to the line near Burgess Hill railway station at around 10.38am today (30 April) following reports of concern for welfare. Officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the area but no trace was found.”

