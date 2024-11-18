Cowfold crash: two cars involved in incident on A281
There have been reports of a crash in Cowfold this evening (Monday, November 18).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there are delays on the A281.
It said: “Reports of delays due to crash, two cars involved on A281 Brook Hill both ways in Cowfold.”
The incident was first reported at 5pm and the AA Traffic News live map shows slow moving traffic in the area.
