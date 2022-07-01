Decision on new high-speed train between Eastbourne and London St Pancras 'close'

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell had asked for an update in parliament about plans to extend high-speed rail services to the town.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday (Thursday, June 30), Mrs Ansell said the tennis tournament puts Eastbourne on the map as a visitor destination but its potential is wrapped up in the town’s transport links.

She asked the transport secretary: “In that light, what progress has been made with Network Rail’s proposals to extend high-speed services to Eastbourne to enhance those links to the continent, London and the north?

Eastbourne Railway Station

In reply Grant Shapps said: "My honourable friend serves her constituents incredibly well.

“A strategic outline business plan for high-speed services from St Pancras to Eastbourne is in, and I can confirm that the status of the project will be updated very shortly, in the rail network enhancements pipeline.”

Mrs Ansell added: “I am pleased a decision on this project is now close.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell

“I have made the case for it with relevant ministers and pushed hard that our town needs these enhanced connections to Europe and London, in particular to secure and then grow our visitor and language school sectors that have been so badly hit by covid.