These are the delays and cancellations to and from London Gatwick today so far (Sunday July 6).

Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route

London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi. The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital. Read full story here.

Watch as passengers give their views on London Gatwick airport's state-of-the-art security process

Getting through security at London Gatwick airport has got much easier and quicker for passengers. They no longer need to remove electrical items or place liquids in plastic bags, as part of a multi-million-pound project to transform its security screening process. We spoke to passengers to get their views. Read the full story here.

Norwegian launches new route to Western Denmark

Norwegian have announced a new route between London Gatwick and Western Denmark – with children from the UK flying to the area offered free entry to a nearby Legoland resort.

You can read the full story here.

ARRIVALS:

9.50am: Norwegian DY1316 from Bergen – Cancelled

DEPARTURES:

11.35am: EasyJet EZY8453 to Bordeaux. Delayed to 13:30. Gate info at 12:30

4pm: Air Mauritius MK053 from Mauritius. Delayed to 22:40. Gate info at 21:25

For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/

Wizz Air announces new route to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’

Wizz Air UK have announced a new route from London Gatwick Airport to one of Europe’s ‘hidden gems’.

Flights to Wrocław, Poland will be operated four times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Read the full story here.

Government ‘minded to approve’ second runway

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is ‘minded to approve’ plans for a second runway at London Gatwick, providing measures to reduce noise are put in place.

You can read the full story here.

Gatwick chief welcomes Chancellor's support on airport growth

London Gatwick CEO Stewart Wingate has welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ backing of airport growth in her speech about the UK economy.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick first UK airport to earn ACI accessibility accreditation

London Gatwick has become the first UK airport to receive Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level 1 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation.

The accreditation recognises London Gatwick’s commitment to accessibility services through its strategy, policies, and initiatives.

You can read the full story here.

London Gatwick interim results: 7.7 per cent increase in passengers and revenue up at £488 million

The continued collaboration with partners and the hard work of front-line colleagues has supported London Gatwick's continued recovery and delivered a successful start to the year, the airport said when publishing its interim financial results.

Read the full story here.

This is how London Gatwick slashed carbon emissions from diesel vehicles

London Gatwick has cut carbon emissions from its diesel vehicles by 90% by swapping the fuel for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

The switch means London Gatwick will save more than 950 tonnes of carbon emissions per annum.

HVO is a low-carbon biofuel made from plant waste, oils and fats making it a more sustainable and lower-carbon alternative to diesel.

You can read the full story here.