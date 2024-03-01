Delays and cancellations so far today at London Gatwick – Sunday, October 12
ARRIVALS:
There are no delays or cancellations at this time.
DEPARTURES:
9.20am – easyJet EZY8011 to Valencia. Delayed to 11:45. Gate info at 10:45.
10am – easyJet EZY8207 to Corfu. Delayed to 10:50. Gate info at 09:50.
10.35am – easyJet EJU8513 to Lisbon. Delayed to 11:00. Gate info at 10:00.
11.55am – easyJet EZY8469 to Strasbourg. Delayed to 12:15. Gate info at 11:15.
12.50pm – Tui TOM4766 to Lanzarote. Delayed to 13:20. Gate info at 12:20.
1.55pm – Wizz W95755 to Varna. Delayed to 16:45. Gate info at 15:45.
4.50pm – easyJet EZY8213 to Corfu. Delayed to 17:40. Gate info at 16:40.
5pm – Wizz W95801 to Warsaw. Delayed to 19:10. Gate info at 18:10.
5.20pm – easyJet EZY8649 to Dusseldorf. Delayed to 18:00. Gate info at 17:00.
5.30pm – easyJet EZY8841 to Ljubljana. Delayed to 18:15. Gate info at 17:15.
7.35pm – easyJet EJU8627 to Berlin. Delayed to 19:50. Gate info at 18:50.
For the latest delays and cancellations, please visit: https://www.gatwickairport.com/flights/
