Delays on trains running between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges in direction of Gatwick Airport

There are delays on trains running between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges in the direction of Gatwick Airport this evening (Wednesday, November 15).

Southern announced on X (formerly Twitter) at 4.21pm: “Network Rail have discovered a small landslide under a piece of track. They have investigated and declared it safe to run over but have put in place a speed restriction. As a result, trains running between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges in the direction of Gatwick Airport may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.”

Southern said the speed restriction on the route will be in place until the end of service but said members of Network Rail will carry out additional work overnight.

