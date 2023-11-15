Delays on trains running between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges in direction of Gatwick Airport
Southern announced on X (formerly Twitter) at 4.21pm: “Network Rail have discovered a small landslide under a piece of track. They have investigated and declared it safe to run over but have put in place a speed restriction. As a result, trains running between Haywards Heath and Three Bridges in the direction of Gatwick Airport may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.”
Southern said the speed restriction on the route will be in place until the end of service but said members of Network Rail will carry out additional work overnight.
A spokesperson added: “You can continue to use your normal route but please allow an extra 15 minutes to complete your journey. Some services may be cancelled or altered, so please check before you travel. You can use your ticket on alternative Thameslink services to assist your journey.”