East Sussex County Council responds to concerns about progress of Exceat Bridge replacement in Seaford

An update report on replacing Exceat Bridge in Seaford is due in March, East Sussex County Council has confirmed.

The council told this newspaper on Tuesday, February 18: “Work continues on plans for Exceat Bridge and an update report is due to be presented to Cabinet next month.”

The response came after a reader raised concerns that progress seemed to have stalled.

He said there were continuing traffic jams at the bridge, adding that a link on the council’s website that provided updates on the bridge was no longer working.

The view from Exceat Bridge in Seaford in 2024. Photo: Google Street View

He said: “Last update was early last year, saying negotiations with landowners were taking place and Compulsory Purchase Orders taking place.” He said East Sussex Highways’ website only provides ‘very basic information’ about the project.

The planning committee of the South Downs National Park Authority approved plans on December 8, 2022, to replace the existing structure with a new two-way, two-lane bridge.

In January 2023 the Government announced that East Sussex would receive almost £8 million from the Levelling Up Fund to replace the bridge. A spokesperson said: “Built in 1870, the current bridge is not fit for purpose because it is a bottleneck for traffic causing delays for cars and buses at peak times, (and) has poor pedestrian access. The bridge remains vital to Eastbourne and South Wealden. It is essential to movement and access between the coastal communities including: Seaford, Newhaven, Peacehaven, Telscombe, Brighton.”

The Government said improvements would include a new footway and crossing points, and will become more accessible with a wider footway on the south side, bus stop improvements, better lighting and dropped kerbs. Visitors will also get a new meeting place in front of the Cuckmere Inn with new viewing platforms, more benches and cycle racks.

In 2016 a change.org petition to put intelligent traffic lights on cuckmere bridge to stop traffic jams coming into Seaford got 2,290 supporters.