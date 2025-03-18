East Sussex County Council (ESCC) has spent £6 million on pothole and road defect repairs in the last three years, according to research.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation by Accident Claims Advice (ACA) revealed claims against ESCC for pothole damage have risen by 227 per cent since 2022.

According to the investigation, in the last three years, the local authority has spent a total of £6.09 million on potholes and safety defect repairs that ‘pose an immediate safety issue’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s spending on road repairs and maintenance has also increased from £1.46 million (between 2021/22) to £3.17 million last year (2023/24), due to changing contractors, according to ACA.

In 2024, Jevington Road in Polegate (pictured) was found to have had the most pothole reports across the region. Photo: Jon Rigby

An ESCC spokesperson said: “Like highways authorities up and down the country, we have seen an increase in potholes in recent years due to the more severe weather we have experienced.

"Last year alone we repaired more than 20,000 potholes.

“As well as the money spent on repairs to potholes and road defects that present an immediate safety risk, we carry out a significant amount of planned maintenance to prevent potholes forming in the first place including patching, surface dressing and resurfacing of roads.”

The local authority has also paid out £583,927 in compensation for pothole damage claims lodged in the last three years, ACA said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data obtained by ACA via Freedom of Information requests show that the local authority has been handed 4,161 legal claims regarding potholes in the last three years.

The ESCC spokesperson added: “If damage to vehicles occurs, motorists are entitled to make a compensation claim which is carefully assessed.

"A large number of claims are rejected because we have carried out our duty to inspect and repair potholes within the timeframes set out in the council’s policies and the Highways Act 1980.

“Information about how and when we repair potholes and how East Sussex Highways deals with compensation claims is published on our website - www.eastsussexhighways.com.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ACA’s Public Liability specialist, Beverly Faulkner, said: “Councils and local authorities have a duty of care to ensure the safety of people using public spaces, such as parks, highways and footpaths.

"A crucial part of this is making sure the land under their control is properly maintained. Failing to do this can put people at risk.

“The damage caused by potholes can be catastrophic leading to serious injury and/or costly vehicle damage. It is vital that roads are properly maintained. and councils are held responsible for the roads they maintain.”

Earlier this year, the Department for Transport said £21 million would be allocated to East Sussex County Council for highways maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government department also said it was introducing ‘a new incentive element’ to ensure ‘best practice in sustainable highways asset management is followed’. This means 25 per cent of the offered funding will be held back until local authorities ‘can prove that they are meeting certain criteria’.

Accident Claims Advice offers help, support and advice for anyone who has suffered injuries or damages to properties caused by potholes.

For more information, visit: www.accidentclaimsadvice.org.uk/pothole-injury-claims/.