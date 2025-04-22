East Sussex late night train disruption: buses to replace some services
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From Tuesday 22 April to Thursday 24 April 2025, engineering work will be taking place between Haywards Heath and Lewes via Plumpton, resulting in the closure of some railway lines.
As a result, from 22:45 until the end of service each evening, replacement buses will operate in place of trains on this section of the route. Services between London Victoria and Hastings will be affected.
Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.
Replacement bus services may be busier than usual, and additional travel time should be allowed.
Further information regarding accessibility, bicycle arrangements, and bus stop locations can be found on the Rail Replacement Services page or by consulting station signage and the ‘Find a Station’ tool.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.