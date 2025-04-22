Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Engineering Works to Affect Late-Night Rail Services Between Haywards Heath and Lewes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Tuesday 22 April to Thursday 24 April 2025, engineering work will be taking place between Haywards Heath and Lewes via Plumpton, resulting in the closure of some railway lines.

As a result, from 22:45 until the end of service each evening, replacement buses will operate in place of trains on this section of the route. Services between London Victoria and Hastings will be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are advised to check their journey in advance using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.

Evening trains between Haywards Heath and Lewes via Plumpton will be replaced by buses from April 22 to 24 due to engineering works. Plan ahead and allow extra time.

Replacement bus services may be busier than usual, and additional travel time should be allowed.

Further information regarding accessibility, bicycle arrangements, and bus stop locations can be found on the Rail Replacement Services page or by consulting station signage and the ‘Find a Station’ tool.