East Sussex level crossing closed for engineering works
Stagecoach South East reported that its bus services in the Eastbourne area are being affected by the closure.
A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Due to the closure of Pevensey & Westham crossing by Network Rail, the 6 service will not be serving Westham and will divert via Pennine Way and Friday Street.
“Any passengers requiring Westham please use the 8 service.”
Sussex Traffic Watch added: “B2191 at Westham level crossing – road closed both ways due to Network Rail engineering work. Buses on diversion.”
According to One.Network, the works will be complete by the morning of Tuesday, April 22. In the meantime, delays are said to be ‘likely’.
Meanwhile, buses are replacing trains all Easter weekend between Eastbourne and Hastings. There is also a reduced Southern and Gatwick Express service in and out of London Victoria over the Easter weekend.
Passengers are advised to check their route before travelling.
