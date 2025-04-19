East Sussex level crossing closed for engineering works

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 19th Apr 2025, 10:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A level crossing in East Sussex is closed for engineering works.

Stagecoach South East reported that its bus services in the Eastbourne area are being affected by the closure.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Due to the closure of Pevensey & Westham crossing by Network Rail, the 6 service will not be serving Westham and will divert via Pennine Way and Friday Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Any passengers requiring Westham please use the 8 service.”

Stagecoach South East reported that its bus services in the Eastbourne area are being affected by the level crossing closure. Photo: StagecoachStagecoach South East reported that its bus services in the Eastbourne area are being affected by the level crossing closure. Photo: Stagecoach
Stagecoach South East reported that its bus services in the Eastbourne area are being affected by the level crossing closure. Photo: Stagecoach

Sussex Traffic Watch added: “B2191 at Westham level crossing – road closed both ways due to Network Rail engineering work. Buses on diversion.”

According to One.Network, the works will be complete by the morning of Tuesday, April 22. In the meantime, delays are said to be ‘likely’.

Meanwhile, buses are replacing trains all Easter weekend between Eastbourne and Hastings. There is also a reduced Southern and Gatwick Express service in and out of London Victoria over the Easter weekend.

Passengers are advised to check their route before travelling.

Related topics:TwitterNetwork RailBuses

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice