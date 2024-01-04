Major delays have been reported on the railway line in East Sussex this morning (Thursday, January 4).

In a post on social media at 7.25am, Southern Rail wrote: “All lines are currently blocked.

“Ticket acceptance is in place on the following services to assist with your journey: Stagecoach 99 services between Eastbourne and Rye and Southeastern services between Hastings and London.

"Currently disruption is expected until at least 10.30am."

Points are moveable sections of track which can send trains onto different routes at junctions. These are part of the signalling system, generally managed by Network Rail.

Teams from Network Rail have since rectified the fault.

In an update at 8.20am, Southern added: “All lines have now reopened. Please be aware that some services may still be delayed whilst our teams work to recover the service.