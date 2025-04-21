East Sussex travel: Traffic lights fail; A27 delays continue due to ongoing roadworks
According to AA Traffic News, traffic lights have failed near the Amex Stadium in Falmer.
A traffic notice read: “Traffic signal failure on A270 Lewes Road both ways at Coldean Lane. Approach with care.”
Meanwhile, a lane closure on the A27 is continuing to cause traffic delays.
A ten-week lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.
National Highways is responsible for the works, which are expected to finish on June 6.
On Easter Monday afternoon (April 21), the AA reported: “Slow traffic on A27 both ways around Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). In the construction area. A lane closure is in place.
"Delays of six minutes on A27 Westbound between A270 (Stanmer Park) and A23 London Road. Average speed 15 mph.”
Elsewhere in East Sussex, the Newhaven Swing Bridge – on A259 South Way – is due to open at 5.45pm. The AA reported that motorists should ‘expect delays’.