Easter weekend travel: A27 lane closure continues to cause disruption in East Sussex

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 07:50 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 15:14 BST
A lane closure on the A27 in East Sussex is continuing to cause traffic delays.

A ten-week lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways is responsible for the works, which are expected to finish on June 6.

An AA Traffic News notice on Saturday, April 19 read: “Queueing traffic on A27 eastbound from A23 London Road to Coldean Lane (Hollingbury / Ditchling junction). In the construction area.”

The lane closure is part of drainage and resurfacing work on the A27 – as well as the removal of the central reservation barrier.

A National Highways spokesperson told Sussex World on April 11: "After putting the temporary safety barriers in place we have now removed the central reservation barrier this week.

“The drainage improvement work on that area will then continue, day and night, over the coming weeks.”

This photo was taken on the afternoon of Saturday, April 19

A27 works

This photo was taken on the afternoon of Saturday, April 19 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A27 lane closure

A27 lane closure

A27 lane closure

