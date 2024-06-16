Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delays are expected along seafront roads in East Sussex today (Sunday, June 16) due to the Eastbourne Triathlon.

The Eastbourne Standard Distance Triathlon starts at 9am.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Delays expected due to Eastbourne Triathlon with road closures until around 11pm on Roads along the seafront from Western Lawns to Berling Gap.”

Sussex traffic and travel

The Eastbourne Triathlon website at www.eastbournetriathlon.co.uk said: "The beautiful seaside town of Eastbourne welcomes athletes back for the Eastbourne Triathlon on the 16th June 2024. Athletes of all abilities and experience, from novice to elite, can sign up to take on the challenge. Starting from the lifeguard’s beach, triathletes will take on an iconic route, swimming against the backdrop of the historic Eastbourne pier, cycling on closed-roads through the South Downs National Park via Beachy Head and running on the iconic promenade to Holywell, before finishing on the Western Lawns.”

“One of the most challenging Standard Distance triathlons in the country. A 1500m swim against the iconic backdrop of Eastbourne pier, followed by 36.6km bike route with 680m (2240 feet) of climbing and a scenic seafront 10km run. There are also relay, duathlon (run/bike/run) and aquathon (swim/run) options.”