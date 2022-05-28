EasyJet cancels more than 200 flights from Gatwick as half-term begins

EasyJet is set to cancel more than 200 flights from Gatwick Airport over the next ten days, causing disruption to thousands of families and travellers hoping for a half-term getaway.

By Matt Pole
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 10:32 am

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Customers are being informed from today (Friday) and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations.

EasyJet is set to cancel more than 200 flights from Gatwick Airport over the next ten days, causing disruption to thousands of families and travellers hoping for a half-term getaway. Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

“Over the next week we will be operating around 1700 flights per day, with around a quarter of these operating to and from Gatwick.”

The news follows a software failure on Thursday that forced easyJet to cancel around 200 flights.

READ THIS: Gatwick Airport queues update - Friday, May 27: Earlier easyJet IT issues resolved and no significant queues at security.

Covid causes cancellation of easyJet flights from Gatwick.

'Welcome to Luton' prank near Gatwick Airport: YouTuber Max Fosh surprises air passengers.

GatwickEasyJetCustomersLuton