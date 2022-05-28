The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
An easyJet spokeswoman said: “We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.
“Customers are being informed from today (Friday) and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations.
“Over the next week we will be operating around 1700 flights per day, with around a quarter of these operating to and from Gatwick.”
The news follows a software failure on Thursday that forced easyJet to cancel around 200 flights.