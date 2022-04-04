Covid causes cancellation of easyJet flights from Gatwick

It follows earlier cancellations on Saturday of flights to Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

An easyJet spokesperson said that today’s cancellations of 20 flights from Gatwick represented ‘a small proportion of today’s total UK flying programme which was planned to be more than 1,645 flights.’

The spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.

“We have taken action to mitigate this through the rostering of additional standby crew, however, with the current levels of sickness we have also decided to make some cancellations in advance which are focused on consolidating flights where we have multiple frequencies, so customers have more options to rebook their travel, often on the same day.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause to customers on affected flights.

“Customers have been contacted and provided with their options which include rebooking onto an alternative flight or receiving a voucher or full refund.”