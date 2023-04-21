Emergency contractors dispatched to retrieve fallen tree from road outside Petworth

The fallen tree was first reported on the A283 near Low Heath, just outside Petworth at 7.10pm yesterday. A note attached to the report, which was published on fixmystreet.com, said the tree was hanging over the road at the approximate height of a bus and might fall down lower.

Although the issue is now in hand, a West Sussex County Council spokesperson asked residents to report future incidents to the council highways team directly: “We note that this issue has been reported via a third-party reporting tool and in this instance the report was sent to the district council rather than the highway authority. We would always ask that customers report highways issues directly to us via our website or via our customer service centre for urgent issues on 01243 642105 as this is the quickest way of notifying the highway teams,” they said.