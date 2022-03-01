Emergency roadworks are planned for the A27 westbound and eastbound between the junctions with the A2270 and the A26 south. This will start from 8pm on 1 March until 5am on 2 March.

The same area is scheduled for other roadworks, eastbound and westbound. You can expect disruption here between 8pm and 6am from 1 March to 3 March and then again from 7 March until 8 March.

Where drivers could face delays from closures and roadwork on the area's main roads this week

Roadworks are planned for the A27 eastbound between the junctions with the A29 north near Bognor Regis and the A284 near Arundel west. One of two lanes will be closed from 8pm on 1 March until 6am on 2 March.