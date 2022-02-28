According to National Highways, roadworks are planned on the A27 westbound and eastbound between the junctions A280 and A284 Arundel West and East. You can expect disruption from 28 February until 11 March between 9pm and 6am, where one lane will be closed.

There will be roadworks on the A27 westbound between A270 near Brighton (west) and A283 and at the junction with A293. Expect disruption between 28 February and 5 March and between 14 March until 26 March between 8pm and 6am. All lanes will be closed.

Roadworks are planned for the A27 eastbound between the A270 Brighton West and within the A293 junction. All lanes will be closed from 28 February until 26 March from 8pm until 6am.

Roadworks planned across Sussex

More roadworks are planned at the A27 eastbound exit slip to the A293. You can expect disruption between 28 February until 26 March from 8pm to 6am. All lanes will be closed.

The A259 westbound between the junctions with the A269 Bexhill West and the A27 will have emergency roadworks from 8pm on 28 February until 5am on 1 March.

Emergency road works are also planned for the A259 eastbound between the junctions with the A27 and tghe A269 Bexhill West from 8pm on 28 February until 5am on 1 March.

Roadside drains works are planned at the A27 eastbound between the junctions with the A23 and the A277. One lane will be closed from 28 February until 12 March between 8pm and 6am.

More roadside drains works are planned for the A27 eastbound between the junctions with the A23 and the A270 Brighton East where one lane will be closed. You can expect disruption from 28 February until 12 March between 8pm and 6am.

One of three lanes will be closed between the A27 eastbound and junctions with the A23 and the A277 for roadside drains works. Delays will be prominent from 28 February until 12 March between 8pm and 6am.

One of two lanes will be closed on the A27 westbound between the A277 and the junction with the A23 as a result of roadside drains works. There will be disruption from 28 February until 26 March between the times of 8pm and 6am.

More roadside drains works are to be expected on the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A277 and the A23 from 28 February until 26 March between the times of 8pm and 6am where one of three lanes will be closed.

The A27 westbound between the junctions with the A270 Brighton East and the A23 will have one lane closed due to roadside drains works. Delays can be expected from 28 February until 26 March from 8pm and 6am.

Emergency roadworks are planned for the A27 westbound between the junctions with the A2270 and the A26 South and A27 eastbound between the junctions with the A26 South and the A2270. Delays will be prominent between 8.30am and 3.30pm on 28 February and 1 March.