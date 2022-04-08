Emergency services at Pevensey roundabout after collision

East Sussex Fire and Rescue were called to the roundabout at Pevensey Services to help one car that had left the road. Minor injuries were sustained.

The team has made the scene safe and the road is now clear.

The incident led to delays on the A259 earlier, but the traffic should now be cleared.

