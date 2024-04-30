Emergency services ‘dealing with incident’ near railway between Burgess Hill and Hassocks
The train operating company announced on X at 10.45am: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident near the railway between Burgess Hill and Hassocks. As a result, trains have to run at a reduced speed in this area.”
At 11.02am they said: “Trains running on the route from London Victoria to Littlehampton are running on a speed restriction in this area whilst they work near the railway. Trains will run slower than usual and this will cause delays. You should leave extra time to complete your journey in this area and check before you travel.” Visit ticket.southernrailway.com/search.
At 11.03am Southern issued an update that said: "Disruption caused by this incident has now ended. No further trains will be affected by this incident.”
Emergency services have been approached for comment.
