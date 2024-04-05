Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An ‘endangered species of bird’ forced the power to be turned off to some platforms at Brighton railway station on Tuesday evening (April 2).

The South Coast Bird Voluntary Network said the incident came to light at 4pm – with Southern Water reporting likely disruption to passengers at the station around 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteer group’s founder Justin King said: “Our rescuer from the South Coast Bird Voluntary Network notified us of a young baby herring gull stuck on the rail tracks at Brighton station, unable to fly out flowing an earlier fight with another seabird.

An ‘endangered species of bird’ forced the power to be turned off to some platforms at Brighton railway station on Tuesday evening (April 2). Photo: Google Street View

"Owing to the protected species status of the bird, I immediately notified Network Rail, which in turn temporarily suspended all services and shut down the power which allowed him access to the tracks to capture with a landing net.”

Mr King said the little bird was ‘very small, scared and underdeveloped’ but was taken home for a ‘big fish dinner’, It is currently at Bird Aid – a well-known gull sanctuary – for assessment.

The group founder added: “I cannot sing the praises of Network Rail enough. They were on the scene within 20 minutes and were prepared to wait until two of us arrived to catch the little baby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would have been a very different story should this have occurred during the summer season. Apologies all round for any inconvenience caused.”

Mr King said volunteer rescuers or drivers are ‘desperately needed’ for the baby gull season.

“For those wishing to be a part of operations similar to this, please do get in contact,” he said.

“Thank you Network Rail and to responder Linda Zemeny who refused to leave the scene until the gull was rescued.”