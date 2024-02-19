Engineering works to affect trains in Sussex this week: changes to Haywards Heath to Bedford line
The train operating company announced earlier today that engineering works are finishing later than originally planned.
A spokesperson on X said: “Works will be taking place each night this week, until the early hours of Friday, 23 February. The following trains will be affected:
“Monday to Thursday nights. 22.43 Bedford to Haywards Heath. This train will be terminated at Three Bridges.
“23.43 Bedford to Haywards Heath. This train will be terminated at Three Bridges.
“Tuesday-Friday mornings. 04.26 Haywards Heath to Bedford. This train will be started from Three Bridges.”
A spokesperson added at 4.40pm today (Monday, February 19): “We have requested buses to complete the remaining journeys of these services, and will advise once they are confirmed. As the buses will take at least 30 minutes longer than usually using the train, you may wish to make your journey before the route closes for the night, or after it reopens in the morning.”