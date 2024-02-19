Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The train operating company announced earlier today that engineering works are finishing later than originally planned.

A spokesperson on X said: “Works will be taking place each night this week, until the early hours of Friday, 23 February. The following trains will be affected:

“Monday to Thursday nights. 22.43 Bedford to Haywards Heath. This train will be terminated at Three Bridges.

“23.43 Bedford to Haywards Heath. This train will be terminated at Three Bridges.

“Tuesday-Friday mornings. 04.26 Haywards Heath to Bedford. This train will be started from Three Bridges.”