Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision near Uckfield.

Police said officers were called to a crash that involved a blue Porsche Boxter and a grey BMW X1 on A26, Little Horsted at 11.18am on Saturday, June 15.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, the driver of the Porsche, a 57-year-old man from South Chailey, died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the BMW suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

