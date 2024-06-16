Fatal crash near East Sussex town: police appeal for witnesses after 57-year-old man dies at scene of collision

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Jun 2024, 09:56 BST
Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision near Uckfield.

Police said officers were called to a crash that involved a blue Porsche Boxter and a grey BMW X1 on A26, Little Horsted at 11.18am on Saturday, June 15.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, the driver of the Porsche, a 57-year-old man from South Chailey, died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the BMW suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Sussex Police said officers were called to a crash that involved a blue Porsche Boxter and a grey BMW X1 on A26 Little Horsted, at 11.18am on Saturday, June 15

“Investigating officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have captured any footage of the incident. Contact police by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting Operation Silver.”

