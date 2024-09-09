A bridleways group held a meeting this week as concerns grow that access to Barcombe Mills could be under threat of closure.

Mary Parker, of the Mid Sussex Area Bridleways Group, told the Sussex Express this month that the Old Toll Road, Hayes Lane and a path leading to the byway to Isfield do not seem to be on the Definitive Map.

She said they do not seem to be listed as public adopted highways either.

Mary said: “The Open Spaces Society and the Mid Sussex Area Bridleways Group have objected to the possible closure.”

A Public Inquiry was held on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 10-11, at Barcombe Village Hall.

Before the meeting, Mary shared her Statement of Case on the rights of way claim (RWO213) with this newspaper.

In it she said: “There are many historic articles and maps which unmistakably show the claimed route as an important and much used highway for many hundreds of years. The fact that tolls were collected proves that this was a vehicular route used by the public. Of the 57 usage forms submitted, 19 are for more than 20 years cycling.”

She said: “The evidence clearly indicates beyond reasonable doubt that the claimed routes are for public use by walkers, riders and cyclists.

“A claim to upgrade the routes at Barcombe Mills to Byway status might be unpopular with the Environment Agency because the bridges are too weak to support large vehicles, which is why there is a gate across it. So maybe a satisfactory outcome from this Public Inquiry would be: 1) to make an order for Byways accompanied by an order to make the claimed routes Restricted Byways, or 2) to make an order for Bridleways. Hopefully one of these suggestions will result in this wonderful route being safeguarded for many people to continue to enjoy in the future.”

Mary said attendees of the meeting included Andrew Spencer-Peet from the Planning Inspectorate, ESCC Rights of Way Definitive Map Office Stephen Kisko and his advocate Gareth Jones.

Mary said she and Chris Smith from the Open Spaces Society objected to the order to make a footpath because they are claiming bridleway rights. She added that others attending on both days were ‘mostly in favour of a bridleway’.

She said it was not agreed upon whether the claimed route was once a busy public highway or private road. But Mary said no-one disagreed that her 1922 Ordnance Survey map showed the claimed route as a narrow motor road, which was typical of all surrounding narrow country lanes ‘existing then and now’ in the area. She also said there was discussion about whether the building of gates across the claimed route acted as a deterrent, adding that there were erected by the Environment Agency to stop heavy motor vehicles damaging the old bridges.

Mary said: “I argued that a gap beside the gate of 1.7m was proof that the gate was not supposed to be a deterrent to horse riders and cyclists.”

She added: “The large number of people attending the Public Inquiry were generally in support of cycling and horse riding use and I trust that this Public Inquiry will result in the protection of the right of people to continue to enjoy this very much loved area for ever more.”