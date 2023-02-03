Edit Account-Sign Out
February 3: No trains in Sussex today

There will be no trains running in Sussex today due to another day of strikes.

By India Wentworth
3 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 7:14am

The Aslef and RMT unions have called strikes which will affect passengers across 18 rail companies including Southeastern, Southern, and the Gatwick Express. No trains ran on those Sussex services today (February 3) - leaving the county cut off.

Although tomorrow (February 4) isn’t a strike day, passengers could see services start later than expected due to trains being in the wrong places because of the previous strike day.

Southern and Gatwick Express - Late start on February 4. A statement from them says: “The disruption from a strike day will have a knock-on effect which means that first services will begin much later than normal, with some routes having no services before 7am. This could be later depending on where you are travelling from, so make sure to check your journey.

“We expect first services to be extremely crowded and you may not be able to board your chosen service. You are advised to start your journey later on in the morning.”

Southeastern - Normal service on February 4

