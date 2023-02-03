There will be no trains running in Sussex today due to another day of strikes.

The Aslef and RMT unions have called strikes which will affect passengers across 18 rail companies including Southeastern, Southern, and the Gatwick Express. No trains ran on those Sussex services today (February 3) - leaving the county cut off.

Although tomorrow (February 4) isn’t a strike day, passengers could see services start later than expected due to trains being in the wrong places because of the previous strike day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southern and Gatwick Express - Late start on February 4. A statement from them says: “The disruption from a strike day will have a knock-on effect which means that first services will begin much later than normal, with some routes having no services before 7am. This could be later depending on where you are travelling from, so make sure to check your journey.

February 3: No trains in Sussex today

“We expect first services to be extremely crowded and you may not be able to board your chosen service. You are advised to start your journey later on in the morning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southeastern - Normal service on February 4