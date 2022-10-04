Fire service called to fire near Sompting Bypass

Emergency services were called at 7.13pm to reports of two fires in the open near the motorway.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Worthing and an off-road vehicle from Shoreham to the scene.

They added: “Upon arrival the crew found two large out of control bonfires affecting hedgerows. Firefighters used two high pressure hose reels to extinguish the fires.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue staff attend a blaze off the A27

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firefighters remained on scene damping down and used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no further hotspots.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries as a result of this incident. The crew left the scene at 8.24pm.”