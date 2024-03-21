Fix me: video shows the graffiti messages that have appeared on large potholes in Burgess Hill

Graffiti messages saying ‘fix me’ have started to appear around potholes on a busy road in Burgess Hill.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 21st Mar 2024, 12:55 GMT
Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards took the footage on Junction Road this week, two weeks after a previous video showed some of the worst potholes in town.

“Some of the holes are now enormous,” he said, adding that his previous video highlighted the ‘dreadful’ condition of Junction Road.

Sussex World recently published a comment piece about the ‘dangerous’ holes that are still on Sussex roads after winter.

