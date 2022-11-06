The Environment Agency warned this morning that ‘local inland flooding is probable’ in parts of South East England on Sunday. Residents were told that land, roads and some properties could flood and ‘there could be travel disruption’.

Those fears have been realised in Sussex, with dozens of flooding incidents reported. These are the latest road traffic incidents, involving flooding.

- Mid Sussex Police officers have been called to Monteswood Lane, where two vehicles are stranded in floodwater. The road is closed both ways, from Freshfield Lane to Montes Hill.

- B2272 Muster Green, in Haywards Heath, is partially blocked this evening, due to flooding.

- College Lane in Chichester remains blocked due to earlier flooding.

- In East Sussex, there are more stranded vehicles on the A26. The road is partially blocked between Oldlands Hill and Duddleswell turn off.

- Near Five Ashes, a vehicle has stalled on A267 Heathfield Road. There is also surface water on the road, which is partially blocked both ways at A272 Summer Hill.

Police officers have been called to Monteswood Lane, where two vehicles are stranded in floodwater. Photo: Mid Sussex Police

- Gun Road in Blackboys remains closed both ways between Shepherds Hill and High Street. The road has been closed since Thursday (November 3).