The Environment Agency warned this morning that ‘local inland flooding is probable’ in parts of South East England on Sunday. Residents were told that land, roads and some properties could flood and ‘there could be travel disruption’.

Those fears have been realised in Sussex, with multiple flooding incidents reported:

- College Lane in Chichester is impassable due to flooding. Photographer Eddie Mitchell captured the moment a car got submerged in the water.

- Two lanes on the A23 towards Handcross are closed due to flooding, according to traffic reports.

- Haywards Heath’s Dolphin Road is closed, as reported by the Sussex Special Constabulary. Its Twitter post added: “Please take care if you are out driving.”

- According to traffic reports, there is heavy flooding on the B2028, between Lindfield and Ardingly. Slow traffic has been reported on the carriageway.

- At Selsfield Common, the junction of Vowels Lane and Selsfield Road is ‘completely flooded and unpassable’, according to the Sussex Special Constabulary.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell captured the moment a car got submerged in the water in College Lane, Chichester

- Flooding has also been reported under the railway bridge on Keymer road, at Hassocks – as well as a broken down vehicle.

- There have also been reports of a collision at Faygate, on A264 Crawley Road, both ways at Tower Road.

- In East Sussex, further flooding has been reported on Little London Road, Horam, at the junction with B2203. East Sussex Highways has asked people to ‘please avoid the area if possible’.

- Flooding has been reported on the A26 at Poundgate, south of Crowborough – particularly at the junction of New Road.

Dolphin Road in Haywards Heath is closed due to flooding. Photo: Sussex Special Constabulary

- ‘Large amounts of surface water’ has been reported on the A23 in both directions at Pyecombe. People have been asked to drive to the conditions.

- Since Thursday morning, Gun Road, in Blackboys, has been closed both ways between Shepherds Hill and High Street, due to flooding.

Where have flood alerts been issued?

The Environment Agency still has 14 flood alerts in place.

Flooding is possible in; Chertsey Bourne; Cuckmere River; Eastern Yar; Lower River Medway; River Adur East Branch; River Mole and its tributaries

