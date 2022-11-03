Floods in Sussex: Here are the places in Sussex where flood warnings have been issued

Local flooding from surface water is probable on Thursday across parts of the East and South East of England.

Local flooding from rivers is also possible in the county on Thursday and Friday.

Further local flooding from surface water is possible but not expected for some coastal fringes of the South East of England early on Friday.

Flood alerts and warnings have been issued across the county today (November 3) and Friday.

Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.

Here are the places in Sussex where a flood warning has been delivered:

Cuckmere River: The Met Office said: “The Cuckmere River is high and rising, following 25mm of rain recorded at Cowbeech Thursday morning.

“From 11.30am on November 3, minor flood impacts could affect fields, rural roads, gardens and approach properties on Mill Lane, Hellingly, Grove Hill near Grovebridge Farm and Hammer Lane near Cowbeech.

"From 3pm, minor flood impacts could also affect Station Road, Church Lane and Church Road, Hellingly, and gardens of properties on those roads.

"From 9pm, minor flood impacts could also affect North Street, Willows Car Park, River Lane, The Old Clergy House and Deans Place Hotel, Alfriston. Only another 5mm of rain is forecast before clearing to leave Thursday afternoon largely dry.

"The river should begin to fall by 4pm on Mill Lane, Hellingly, but potentially not until late Thursday evening near Church Road Hellingly and Friday afternoon in Alfriston.

River Adur East Branch: The Met Office said: “The River Adur is high and rising. 40mm of rain has been measured at Cowfold on Thursday morning, which is nearly half a month's rain in only a few hours.

From 11am on flooding could affect the A281 at Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury.

As well as extensive water in fields, flooding could also affect gardens of properties near Mock Bridge.

The rain is not forecast to ease until approximately midday Thursday.

"By that time another five to 10mm of rain could be recorded.

The river should begin to fall by 7pm.

"Flood impacts should begin to slowly ease when river levels start to fall.

"However, further rain is possible through the early hours of Friday, November 4, so river levels might not return to normal until Friday afternoon."

River Uck: The Met Office said: “The River Uck is high and rising. Nearly half a month's rain (30mm) has been recorded at Buxted on Thursday morning.

"From 6am on flooding could approach riverside properties through Buxted, near the White Hart pub and areas around Hempstead Mill on Hempstead Lane, Uckfield.

“From 7am, minor flood impacts could affect areas of Uckfield, including near The Roller Mill, Mill Lane, River Way, Bridge Cottage & Bell Walk.

“From 9.30am flood water will affect fields, rural roads, gardens and could approach properties at Isfield Mill and Isfield Bridge.

“Rain is not expected to ease until 10am.

“The river is expected to be higher than normal until Thursday evening. It is possible we will issue a Flood Warning for Buxted today if river levels continue to rise.”

Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream and Burstow Stream: The Met Office said: “River levels are rising as a result of heavy and persistent overnight rainfall.

"Flooding of roads and low lying land is expected from 8am today.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours, and we expect river levels to remain high throughout today and into Friday, November 4.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are clearing trash screens across the catchment.”

Upper Ouse: The Met Office said: “The River Ouse is high and rising. Half a month's rainfall (50mm) has been recorded at Ardingly on Thursday morning.

"From 11am flooding could affect the Anchor Inn and areas of Barcombe Mills. Barcombe Mills Road could be affected by flood water.

"Minor flood impacts could affect fields, rural roads, gardens near Freshfield Mill Farm on Sloop Lane and Bridge Cottage, Sheffield Park. Roads at Fletching Mill Bridge and Sharpsbridge will likely also be affected.

"Rain is forecast to ease by midday.

"However, in Barcombe, the river might not begin to fall until 9pm and will remain higher than normal until Friday afternoon.

"Near the top of the River Ouse, near Ardingly and Lindfield Bridge on the B2028, river levels should begin to fall earlier by Thursday afternoon.

"Please plan to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding, including Barcombe Mills Road. We are operating our structures at Pimms Lock and Barcombe to help keep the river flowing freely and reduce flood risk.”

Upper River Medway: The Met Office said: “River levels have risen as a result of heavy rainfall.

"Flooding of roads and low lying land is expected between 09.30am and 9pm today.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads around Forest Row, Ashurst, Hartfield and Penshurst and low lying land and roads close to the rivers, particularly on and around Balls Green and Ashurst.

"We expect river levels to remain high until 9pm.”

Isfield: The Met Office said: “From 11.30am flooding will affect properties at Isfield Mill and Isfield Bridge as well as fields, rural roads and gardens.

"Only another 5mm of rain is forecast, before clearing to leave Thursday afternoon largely dry.

"The river should begin to fall by 9pm but will be higher than normal until Friday, November 4.

"There is a chance further rain Thursday evening could cause river levels to rise again.”

River Rother at Etchingham: The Met Office said: “River levels have risen as a result of heavy rainfall. Flooding of low lying property, roads and low lying land is expected imminently today, Thursday, November 3.