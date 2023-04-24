Full list of road closures in Lancing, Sompting, Shoreham and Southwick for King's Coronation street parties

Here is the full list of approved street closures for Lancing, Sompting, Shoreham and Southwick from Saturday, May 6, to Monday, May 8, for King’s Coronation street parties.
Saturday, May 6
• 9am to 7pm: Valley Road, Sompting, from the junction with Hillside Road to the bend on Sedbury Road (around No.16), including the triangle that joins both roads
• 12pm to 9pm: Downland Avenue, Southwick, between No.35 and No.63
• 1pm to 6.15pm: Queens Place, Shoreham, south to north
• 1pm to 8pm: Oakapple Road, Southwick
• 2pm to 11pm: Sullington Way, Shoreham
Sunday, May 7
• 8am to 8pm: Pratton Avenue, Lancing, partial closure at the northern end from houses No.53 to No.65
• 9am to 9pm: The Crescent, Southwick, lower section from the Park Way junction west to No.1
• 9am to 9pm: The Drive, Shoreham, from the junction with Ravensbourne Avenue to the junction of Mill Avenue, including the slip road in The Drive
• 10am to 4pm: Chester Avenue, Lancing, only the section in between the two entrances to The Crescent
• 10am to 6pm: Emerald Quay, Shoreham Beach, from the South Point entrance road at Harbour Way towards The Compass, leaving the east to west part of the road open for access
• 10am to 7pm: Crown Road, Shoreham
• 10am to 9pm: Ambleside Road, Sompting
• 10am to 10pm: Fourth Avenue, Lancing
• 10am to 10pm: Gordon Road Shoreham, east end from the junction of Rosslyn Avenue to the west end of Gordon Road, up to the entrance of the Crab Tree public house car park
• 10am to 11pm: Mansell Road, Shoreham, from No.99 to No.119 and the junction with Williams Road
• 11am to 8pm: Connaught Avenue, Shoreham, on both sides of the green
• 11.30am to 6pm: Myrtle Crescent, Lancing
• 12pm to 5pm: Church Street, Shoreham
• 12pm to 6pm: Buckingham Avenue, Shoreham, with southerly access up to No.7 then closed until junction with The Avenue
• 12pm to 6pm: Steyning Close, Sompting
Monday, May 8
• 10am to 4pm: Tarmount Lane, Shoreham, directly in front of Sunshine Day Nursery, with Tarmount Lane car park remaining accessible
• 10am to 10pm: Fourth Avenue, Lancing
• 12pm to 6pm: Cypress Close, Shoreham