Gatwick Airport: 10 key messages from Gatwick as Border Force staff prepare to strike for up to eight days

Passengers have been warned to expect long delays on arrival to the UK as staff that belong to the PCS Union will be walking out from December 23 to December 31 at some of the UK’s busiest airports including Gatwick and Heathrow. All affected airports are expected to have their borders open but passport checks for passengers arriving in the UK will take longer as there will be fewer staff.
The affected airports are Birmingham Airport, Cardiff Airport, Gatwick Airport, Glasgow Airport, Heathrow Airport – Terminals 2,3,4 and 5 – and Manchester Airport. A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that Border Force staff have decided to take strike action at this particular time. We hope that a settlement to this dispute can be found as quickly as possible.
“We expect that flights will operate as normal and remain in regular contact with Border Force about their mitigation plans. Additional airport staff will also be made available to help with passenger welfare on strike days.”
Key messages
- Staff from Border Force – the Government agency that runs the UK border – will be on strike for up to up to eight days – on 23, 24, 25 and 26 December - and 28, 29, 30 and 31 December.
- Flights from Gatwick are expected to arrive and depart as normal.
- The border will remain open as other Government staff will operate it.
- Passport checks for arriving passengers will however take longer and queues will form
- Passengers are advised to use e-gates where possible – see Govt advice here.
- Gatwick will have extra staff available to help arriving passengers, who are advised to bring extra food and water in case of significant queues.
- Rail strikes will also impact train services to and from the airport during this period.
- Please check the latest travel advice before travel.
- Passengers with reduced mobility are urged to book assistance with their airline at least several days in advance of travel.
- Passengers using e-gates are advised to remove hats, headphones and face masks before using them to reduce delays.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “The government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table.
“Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. They are desperate. They are being told there is no money for them, while they watch ministers giving out government contracts worth billions of pounds to their mates.” adding “We will fight to improve our members’ pay, terms and conditions regardless of who is in Downing Street.”