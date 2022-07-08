Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Friday, July 8

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Thursday, July 7) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication.

Arrivals across all terminals for Friday, July 8 (from 8am:)

10.50am – Wizz Air flight from Vienna – W65704 – CANCELLED

3.25pm – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65009C – CANCELLED

5.20pm – easyJet flight from Bordeaux – EZY8014 – CANCELLED

5.40pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 – CANCELLED

6.10pm – British Airways flight from Bordeaux – BA2707 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7292 – CANCELLED

7.25pm – Vueling flight from Florence – VY6204 - CANCELLED

7.40pm – Vueling flight from Valencia – VY8472 – CANCELLED

8.10pm – Wizz Air flight from Sofia – W64399 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Friday, July 8 (from 8am:)

10am – British Airways flight to Antigua and Punta Cana – BA2157 – DELAYED 10.51am

10.35am – Wizz Air fight to Vienna – W65707 – DELAYED 11am

11am – American Airlines flight to Orlando – AA8206 – DELAYED 12pm

11am – British Airways flight to Orlando – BA2037 – DELAYED 12pm

11am – Iberia flight to Orlando – IB4679 – DELAYED 12pm

11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.25pm – easyJet flight to Bordeaux – EZY8013 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.45pm – British Airways flight to Bordeaux – BA2786 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65010C – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.25pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.25pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.25pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Bilbao – BA8059 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Bilbao – IB5727 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Bilbao – VY7293 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – British Airways flight to Florence – BA8047 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Iberia flight to Florence – IB5613 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Vueling flight to Florence – VY6205 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.20pm – British Airways flight to Valencia – BA8077 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE