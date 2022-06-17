Gatwick is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights

Normally there are 900 flights a day in August using Gatwick Airport, according to the BBC.

In a new statement from the airport, this will be cut to 825 in July and rise to 850 in August this summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, the airport says.

Latest Gatwick Airport news. Picture: Spider Ltd.

The statement says, “Following a further review of its operation, and on behalf of travellers, Gatwick is temporarily moderating its rate of growth for July and August by putting in place a gradually increasing capacity level at the airport, which aligns its growth trajectory with airlines and ground handler’s resource capabilities.

"This action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.”

Some companies based at Gatwick are experiencing staff shortages, meaning that customers are experiencing long queues, delays, and cancellations.

Stewart Wingate, CEO of Gatwick Airport, said, “Gatwick prepared well for the restart of international travel by successfully reopening our South Terminal and we have now successfully recruited 400 new colleagues to help us process passengers quickly through security this summer. We are also working closely with our airlines to avoid disruption to passengers this summer, and while more newly recruited staff will start work in coming weeks, we know it will be a busy summer.

“However, it is clear that during the Jubilee week a number of companies operating at the airport struggled in particular, because of staff shortages. By taking decisive action now, we aim to help the ground handlers – and also our airlines – to better match their flying programmes with their available resources.

“As has already been the case, the vast majority of flights over the summer will operate as normal, and the steps taken today mean that our passengers can expect a more reliable and better standard of service, while also improving conditions for staff working at the airport.