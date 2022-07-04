Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Monday, July 4

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Sunday, July 3) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication.

Arrivals across all terminals for Monday July 4 (from 10am):

10.50am Wizz Air flight from Vienna – W65704 – CANCELLED

11.10am – British Airways flight from Amsterdam – BA2825 – CANCELLED

12.45pm – easyJet flight from Venice – EZY6424 – CANCELLED

1.05pm – Wizz Air from Malaga – W95724 – CANCELLED

1.30pm – British Airways flight from Madrid – BA2835 – CANCELLED

2.15pm – British Airways from Faro – BA2683 – CANCELLED

2.45pm – British Airways flight from Ibiza – BA2871 – CANCELLED

3.25pm – Wizz Air from Krakow – W55009C – CANCELLED

6.20pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108 – CANCELLED

6.35pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 – CANCELLED

7.20pm – Vueling flight from Seville – VY6016 – CANCELLED

8pm – Wizz Air from Varna – W65757 – CANCELLED

8.15pm – Vueling flight from Rome – VY6226 – CANCELLED

8.30pm – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442 – CANCELLED

8.50pm – Wizz Air flight from Sofia – W64399 – CANCELLED

9.05pm – British Airways flight from Palma Mallorca – BA2879 – CANCELLED

9.10pm – Wizz Air flight from Bucharest – W63031 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Monday, July 4 (from 10am):

10.20am – British Airways flight to Islamabad – BA2261 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.35am – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65703 – DELAYED 11.30am

11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.55pm – Wizz Air flight to Tel Aviv – W95751 – DELAYED 2.55pm

3.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Funchal – W95733 – DELAYED 5pm

3.10pm – British Airways flight to Palma Mallorca – BA2878 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.25pm – easyJet flight to Preveza – EZY8369 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.55pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY6441 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.20pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.20pm – Iberia flight Paris – IB5949 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.20pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Vueling flight to Santiago – VY7109 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Vueling flight to Seville – VY6017 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Varna – W65758 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – British Airways flight to Rome – BA8055 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – Vueling flight to Rome – VY6227 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – Iberia flight to Rome – IB5620 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE