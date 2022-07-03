Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Sunday, July 3

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Sam Pole
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 9:55 am

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, July 1) at Gatwick Airport.

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Sunday, July 3) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication.

Arrivals across all terminals for Sunday, July 3:

9.45am – easyJet flight from Malaga – EJU8604CANCELLED

11am – Vueling flight from Asturias – VY6629CANCELLED

12.30pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724CANCELLED

12.50pm – British Airways flight from Bordeaux – BA2787CANCELLED

1.55pm – British Airways flight from Ibiza – BA2871CANCELLED

2.10pm – British Airways from Alicante – BA2633CANCELLED

3.05pm – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65009CCANCELLED

3.45pm – British Airways flight from Athens – BA2831CANCELLED

3.55pm – easyJet flight from Kalamata – EZY6536CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616CANCELLED

7.10pm – Vueling flight from ParisVY6944CANCELLED

7.40pm – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65748C CANCELLED

8pm – Wizz Air flight from Varna – W65757CANCELLED

8.15pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95002CANCELLED

8.25pm – easyJet flight from Limoges – EZY6458CANCELLED

9.35pm – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2625CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Sunday, July 3:

9am – British Airways flight to Barcelona – BA8073DELAYED 11.40am

9am – Iberia flight to Barcelona – IB5771DELAYED 11.40am

9am – Vueling flight to Barcelona – VY7831DELAYED 11.40am

9.05am – Tui flight to Larnaca – TOM4762DELAYED 10.10am

9.10am – Corendon Airlines flight to Heraklion – XR788DELAYED 9.40am

9.20am – Tui flight to Cancun – TOM022DELAYED 10.20am

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.10am – Tui flight to Montego Bay – TOM052DELAYED 10.40am

10.20am – British Airways flight to Islamabad – BA2261ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.10am – easyJet flight to Malaga – EJU8603ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12pm – Tap Air Portugal flight to Porto – TP1331DELAYED 12.25pm

12.30pm – Turkish Airlines flight to Dalaman – TK1122DELAYED 1.30pm

2.50pm – British Airways flight to Dalaman – BA2846ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.55pm – Tui flight to Heraklion – BY5794DELAYED 4.25pm

3.15pm – easyJet flight to Glasgow – EZY885DELAYED 5.30pm

3.40pm – British Airways flight to Nice – BA2624ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.05pm – easyJet flight to Limoges – EZY6457ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65010CENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.50pm – British Airways flight to Catania – BA2844DELAYED 5.15pm

5.20pm – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EJU8325DELAYED 6.05pm

5.25pm – British Airways flight to Verona – BA2598ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.25pm – Vueling flight to Verona – VY9949ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.40pm – British Airways flight to Dubrovnik – BA2832ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65747CENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Varna – W65758ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.15pm – Wizz Air flight to Mikonos – W95743ENQUIRE AIRLINE

