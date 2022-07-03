Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Sunday, July 3

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, July 1) at Gatwick Airport.

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Sunday, July 3) at Gatwick Airport.

Arrivals across all terminals for Sunday, July 3:

9.45am – easyJet flight from Malaga – EJU8604 – CANCELLED

11am – Vueling flight from Asturias – VY6629 – CANCELLED

12.30pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724 – CANCELLED

12.50pm – British Airways flight from Bordeaux – BA2787 – CANCELLED

1.55pm – British Airways flight from Ibiza – BA2871 – CANCELLED

2.10pm – British Airways from Alicante – BA2633 – CANCELLED

3.05pm – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65009C – CANCELLED

3.45pm – British Airways flight from Athens – BA2831 – CANCELLED

3.55pm – easyJet flight from Kalamata – EZY6536 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616 – CANCELLED

7.10pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 – CANCELLED

7.40pm – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65748C – CANCELLED

8pm – Wizz Air flight from Varna – W65757 – CANCELLED

8.15pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95002 – CANCELLED

8.25pm – easyJet flight from Limoges – EZY6458 – CANCELLED

9.35pm – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2625 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Sunday, July 3:

9am – British Airways flight to Barcelona – BA8073 – DELAYED 11.40am

9am – Iberia flight to Barcelona – IB5771 – DELAYED 11.40am

9am – Vueling flight to Barcelona – VY7831 – DELAYED 11.40am

9.05am – Tui flight to Larnaca – TOM4762 – DELAYED 10.10am

9.10am – Corendon Airlines flight to Heraklion – XR788 – DELAYED 9.40am

9.20am – Tui flight to Cancun – TOM022 – DELAYED 10.20am

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.10am – Tui flight to Montego Bay – TOM052 – DELAYED 10.40am

10.20am – British Airways flight to Islamabad – BA2261 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.10am – easyJet flight to Malaga – EJU8603 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12pm – Tap Air Portugal flight to Porto – TP1331 – DELAYED 12.25pm

12.30pm – Turkish Airlines flight to Dalaman – TK1122 – DELAYED 1.30pm

2.50pm – British Airways flight to Dalaman – BA2846 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.55pm – Tui flight to Heraklion – BY5794 – DELAYED 4.25pm

3.15pm – easyJet flight to Glasgow – EZY885 – DELAYED 5.30pm

3.40pm – British Airways flight to Nice – BA2624 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.05pm – easyJet flight to Limoges – EZY6457 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65010C – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.50pm – British Airways flight to Catania – BA2844 – DELAYED 5.15pm

5.20pm – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EJU8325 – DELAYED 6.05pm

5.25pm – British Airways flight to Verona – BA2598 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.25pm – Vueling flight to Verona – VY9949 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.40pm – British Airways flight to Dubrovnik – BA2832 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65747C – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Varna – W65758 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE