Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Thursday, July 7

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, July 7) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Thursday, July 7) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication.

Arrivals across all terminals for Thursday, July 7 (from 8am)

9.15am Tap Portugal flight from Lisbon – TS728 – CANCELLED

1.15pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W975724 – CANCELLED

5.40pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 – CANCELLED

7.10pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Thursday, July 7 (from 8am:)

8.15am – easyJet flight to Lyon – EJU8415 – DELAYED 9.25am

8.35am – Wizz Air flight to Milan-Malpensa – W65768 – DELAYED 9.10am

9am – Enter Air flight to Lemnos – ENT439 – DELAYED 9.25am

9.50am – British Airways flight to Manchester – BA2157 – DELAYED 10.45am

10.35am – Tap Portugal flight to Lisbon – TP1339 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11am – Westjet flight to Toronto – WS004 – DELAYED 11.25am

5.25pm – Wizz Air flight to Palma Mallorca – W95721 – DELAYED 6.15pm

6.35pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.35pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.35pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE