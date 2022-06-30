Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Thursday, June 30

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.
The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.
Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.
The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.
This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Thursday, June 30) at Gatwick Airport.
All information correct at time of publication.
Arrivals across all terminals (from 8.30am):
10.50am – easyJet flight from Edinburgh – EZY6474 – CANCELLED
12.40pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724 – CANCELLED
2.45pm – easyJet flight from Malaga – EZY6472 – CANCELLED
5.20pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W94002 – CANCELLED
Departures across all terminals (from 8.30am):
10am – TUI flight to Puerto Vallarta – TOM014 – DELAYED 10.30am
10.05am – Wizz Air flight to Podgorica – W95761 – DELAYED 12.40pm
1.50pm – Norwegian Air flight to Copenhagen – D83515 – DELAYED 2.50pm
3.40pm – Norwegian Air flight to Stockholm – D84458 – DELAYED 4.25pm
7.05pm – Norwegian Air flight to Copenhagen – D83519 – DELAYED 7.45pm