Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Tuesday, July 5

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Sam Pole
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 7:41 am

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, July 1) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Sunday, July 3) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication.

READ THIS: Gatwick Airport: Flight delays and cancellations - Can I claim compensation? What can I claim for? How can I claim compensation?

The latest Gatwick Airport queues update

EasyJet cabin crew strike in Spain: Why are they striking? When are they striking? Which Spanish airports will be affected?

Arrivals across all terminals for Tuesday, July 5 (from 8am:)

8.40am – Norwegian Air from Oslo – DY1302CANCELLED

11am – easyJet flight from Edinburgh – EZY6474CANCELLED

11.25am – Wizz Air from Palermo – W65685ACANCELLED

1.25pm – Wizz Air from Malaga – W95724CANCELLED

5.40pm – Vueling flight from Rome – VY6544CANCELLED

6.55pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7292CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616CANCELLED

7.10pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108 CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Tuesday, July 5 (from 8am):

8.05am – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EJU8323ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.35am – Wizz Air flight to Milan-Malpensa – W65767DELAYED 9.35am

9.10am – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EJU8569DELAYED 11.20am

9.20am – Norwegian Air flight to Oslo – DY1303ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.40am – easyJet flight to Tivant – EZY8521DELAYED 2.40pm

12.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Palermo – W65685AENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.25pm – British Airways flight to Cancun – BA2203DELAYED 2pm

4.55pm – easyJet flight to Glasgow – EZY6413 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.25pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6,25pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.25pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Bilbao – BA8059ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Bilbao – IB5727ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Bilbao – VY7293ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Vueling flight to Santiago – VY7109 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Gatwick AirportWizz AirBritish AirwaysPassengers