Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Tuesday, July 5

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Sunday, July 3) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication.

Arrivals across all terminals for Tuesday, July 5 (from 8am:)

8.40am – Norwegian Air from Oslo – DY1302 – CANCELLED

11am – easyJet flight from Edinburgh – EZY6474 – CANCELLED

11.25am – Wizz Air from Palermo – W65685A – CANCELLED

1.25pm – Wizz Air from Malaga – W95724 – CANCELLED

5.40pm – Vueling flight from Rome – VY6544 – CANCELLED

6.55pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7292 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616 – CANCELLED

7.10pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Tuesday, July 5 (from 8am):

8.05am – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EJU8323 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.35am – Wizz Air flight to Milan-Malpensa – W65767 – DELAYED 9.35am

9.10am – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EJU8569 – DELAYED 11.20am

9.20am – Norwegian Air flight to Oslo – DY1303 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.40am – easyJet flight to Tivant – EZY8521 – DELAYED 2.40pm

12.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Palermo – W65685A – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.25pm – British Airways flight to Cancun – BA2203 – DELAYED 2pm

4.55pm – easyJet flight to Glasgow – EZY6413 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.25pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6,25pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.25pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Bilbao – BA8059 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Bilbao – IB5727 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Bilbao – VY7293 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE