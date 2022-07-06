Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Wednesday, July 6

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, July 5) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

All information correct at time of publication.

Arrivals across all terminals for Wednesday, July 6 (from 8am:)

11.05am – British Airways flight from Amsterdam – BA2825 – CANCELLED

2.50pm – British Airways flight from Faro – BA2851 – CANCELLED

5.10pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616 – CANCELLED

7.40pm – Vueling flight from Valencia – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Wednesday July, 6 (from 8am):

8.10am – British Airways flight to Faro – BA2850 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10am – British Airways flight to Antigua and St Kitts – BA2157 – DELAYED 11.08am

10.10am – British Airways flight to Islamabad – BA2261 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.45pm – TUI flight to Larnaca – TOM4332 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.50pm – British Airways flight to Tenerife – BA2702 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.20pm – British Airways flight to Valencia – BA8077 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.20pm – Vueling flight to Valencia – VY8473 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE