Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Wednesday, June 29

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, June 28) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Wednesday, June 29) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication.

Arrivals across all terminals (from 8.30am):

8.40am – Norwegian Air flight from Oslo – DY1302 – CANCELLED

4.30pm – China Airlines flight from Taipei – CI069 – CANCELLED

7pm – Enter Air flight from Preveza – ENT438 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals (from 8.30am):

9am – British Airways flight to Barcelona – BA8073 – DELAYED 10.15am

9am – Iberia flight to Barcelona – IB5771 – DELAYED 10.15am

9am – Vueling flight to Barcelona – VY7831 – DELAYED 10.15am

9am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EJU8191 – DELAYED 10.55am

9.20am – Norwegian Air flight to Oslo – DY1303 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.25am – Enter Air flight to Preveza – ENT437 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.55am – easyJet flight to Porto – EJU8583 – DELAYED 11.55am

11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – DELAYED 12.15pm

12.20pm – easyJet flight to Alicante – EZY8663 – DELAYED 1.40pm

2.30pm – easyJet flight to Mikonos – EZY8157 – DELAYED 4pm

3pm – Norwegian Air flight to Oslo – DY1307 – DELAYED 3.55pm

3.35pm – easyJet flight to Antalya – EZY8839 – DELAYED 4.10pm

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8633 – DELAYED 6.10pm

8.45pm – Norwegian Air flight to Oslo – DY1311 – DELAYED 9.30pm