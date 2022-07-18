The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, July 18) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Monday, July 18 (from 9am):

As of 9am, there are no cancelled arrivals into Gatwick Airport

Departures across all terminals for Monday, July 18 (from 9am):

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – DELAYED 12pm

11.35am – British Airways flight to St Lucia & Port of Spain – BA2159 – DELAYED 12.15pm

12.05pm – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZS8466 – DELAYED 12.30pm

12.15pm – easyJet flight to Malaga – EZY8607 – DELAYED 12.40pm

12.30pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY8067 – DELAYED 12.55pm

2.40pm – American Airlines flight to Heraklion – AA6234 – DELAYED 3.02pm

2.40pm – British Airways flight to Heraklion – BA2560 – DELAYED 3.02pm