EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, July 8) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Saturday, July 9) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication.

Arrivals across all terminals for Saturday, July 9 (from 1pm):

1pm – Vueling flight from Verona – VY9950 – CANCELLED

2.35pm – Aer Lingus flight from West Knock – EI912 – CANCELLED

3.20pm – British Airways flight from Venice – BA2581 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7292 – CANCELLED

7.05pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 – CANCELLED

7.30pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108 – CANCELLED

9.05pm – British Airways flight from Dalaman – BA2663 – CANCELLED

9.35pm – British Airways flight from Antalya – BA2865 – CANCELLED

11.15pm – British Airways flight from Malaga – BA2797 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Saturday, July 9 (from 1pm):

1pm – easyJet flight to Sofia – EZY6537 – DELAYED 3pm

1.15pm – easyJet flight to Dalaman – EZY6547 – DELAYED 2.23pm

1.50pm – easyJet flight to Nice – EZY8355 – DELAYED 2.31pm

2pm – easyJet flight to Tenerife – EZY8711 – DELAYED 3pm

2.10pm – easyJet flight to ParisCdG – EZY8327 – DELAYED 3.15pm

2.10pm – easyJet flight to Rhodes – EZY8793 – DELAYED 2.45pm

2.20pm – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EJU8873 – DELAYED 3.05pm

3pm – British Airways flight to New York – BA2273 – DELAYED 3.38pm

3.10pm – Wizz flight to Tenerife – W95713 – DELAYED 3.45pm

3.20pm – British Airways flight to Dalaman – BA2660 – DELAYED 3.42pm

3.20pm – easyJet flight to Paphos – EZY8935 – DELAYED 3.55pm

3.35pm – easyJet flight to Catania – EZY6437 – DELAYED 4pm

6.10pm – Wizz flight to Chania – W95741 – DELAYED 7.40pm