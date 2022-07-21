Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Thursday, July 21

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Sam Pole
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 7:49 am

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, July 21) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Thursday, July 21) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

READ THIS: Gatwick Airport: Flight delays and cancellations - Can I claim compensation? What can I claim for? How can I claim compensation?

Gatwick Airport accused of 'misleading' residents over new flight paths

Travellers urged to do their homework on ‘meet and greet’ Gatwick Airport parking firms

Arrivals across all terminals for Thursday, July 21(from 9am):

As of 9am, no inbound flights have been cancelled at Gatwick Airport

Departures across all terminals for Thursday, July 21 (from 9am):

12.25pm – JetBlue flight to Boston – B61926ENQUIRE AIRLINE

Gatwick AirportPassengersWizz AirBritish AirwaysBBC