Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Thursday, July 28

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 9:28 am

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Thursday, July 28) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Thursday, July 28 (as of 9.30am:)

As of 9.30am this morning, so far no inbound flights have been cancelled

Departures across all terminals for Thursday, July 28 (as of 9.30am:)

10am – TUI flight to Puerto Vallarta – TOM014DELAYED 10.22am

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.35am – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65703DELAYED 11.40am

12.25pm – jetBlue flight to Boston – B61926ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.55pm – British Airways flight to Barcelona – BA8075DELAYED 1.20pm

12.55pm – Iberia flight to Barcelona – IB5773 DELAYED 1.20pm

12.55pm – Vueling flight to Barcelona – VY7833DELAYED 1.20pm

1.05pm – Icelandair flight to Reykjavik – KEF – FI471 DELAYED 1.40pm

1.20pm – British Airways flight to Seville – BA2798DELAYED 2.03pm

1.20pm – Vueling flight to Seville – VY9975DELAYED 2.03pm

1.35pm – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZY8474 DELAYED 2.05pm

2.20pm – TUI flight to Sal – TOM782DELAYED 4.30pm

2.50pm – TAP Air Portugal flight to Lisbon – TP1337DELAYED 5.15pm

